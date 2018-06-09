Nick Young: 'I Went from Getting Snitched on to Putting a Ring On'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Nick Young referenced his Iggy Azalea cheating scandal while with the Los Angeles Lakers after winning his first championship with the Dubs on Friday night.

Young, who signed with the Warriors last July, joked about the 2016 incident involving his former fiancee following the team's 108-85 win to sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I went from getting snitched on to putting a ring on," he told reporters.

Azalea announced the end of her engagement to the NBA player a couple of months after a video, which was shot by then-Lakers teammate D'Angelo Russell, was posted online.

Young said two months after breaking up with the pop singer that he was already in the process of forgiving Russell.

"We're teammates," he said in August 2016. "It's been so long, so it's kind of old. We'll be able to work it out. We've already been working it out. It is what it is. I can't be mad forever."

Now the player affectionately known as Swaggy P is an NBA champion, though he has his star-studded group of teammates to thank. He averaged just 2.6 points and shot 30.2 percent from the field across 20 playoff appearances en route to the title.