LeBron James Doesn't Know Where He'll Play Next Year, Family Will Impact Choice

Jason Miller/Getty Images

With the 2017-18 NBA season officially in the books, all eyes turn to LeBron James and his looming free agency.

Speculation has bubbled in recent months that the four-time NBA MVP will leave the Cleveland Cavaliers once again, as he had to carry a lackluster supporting cast to the NBA Finals this season. But following an NBA Finals sweep at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, James told the media he doesn't know what his future holds:

After fulfilling his promise by delivering a championship to Cleveland, he no longer carries the weight of a city on his shoulders the way he once did. As he said, though, his family will factor into his decision.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers are viewed as the most likely landing spots should James leave Cleveland.