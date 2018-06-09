LeBron James Doesn't Know Where He'll Play Next Year, Family Will Impact Choice

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers speaks to the media after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to win the 2018 NBA Finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

With the 2017-18 NBA season officially in the books, all eyes turn to LeBron James and his looming free agency.  

Speculation has bubbled in recent months that the four-time NBA MVP will leave the Cleveland Cavaliers once again, as he had to carry a lackluster supporting cast to the NBA Finals this season. But following an NBA Finals sweep at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, James told the media he doesn't know what his future holds:

After fulfilling his promise by delivering a championship to Cleveland, he no longer carries the weight of a city on his shoulders the way he once did. As he said, though, his family will factor into his decision.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers are viewed as the most likely landing spots should James leave Cleveland.

Related

    Twitter Skewers Bron for Walking Off Court Without Shaking Hands

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Twitter Skewers Bron for Walking Off Court Without Shaking Hands

    Matt Birch
    via The Sports Daily

    Looking Back, Warriors Dynasty Was Never a Given

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Looking Back, Warriors Dynasty Was Never a Given

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Ty Lue Will Return to Coach Next Year

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Ty Lue Will Return to Coach Next Year

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Early NBA Title Odds for 2018-19 Title

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Early NBA Title Odds for 2018-19 Title

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report