Klay Thompson Partnering With Prime Society to Make Designer Bag Collection

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is interviewed after Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals between the Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 26, 2018. The Warriors won 115-86. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson already has his own signature shoe line, and now he is ready to move into the luggage business.

TMZ Sports reported on Thursday that Thompson is teaming up with Prime Society to create a "Championship Collection" of travel necessities. The line will feature backpacks, duffle bags, toiletry bags, mini backpacks, wallets and a cardholder.

It's a fitting name for the set, considering the four-time All-Star already has two rings and Golden State holds a 3-0 lead in the 2018 NBA Finals.

The collection will reportedly go on sale in the Bay Area sometime after Game 4 on Friday. 

Thompson is not the only athlete with a connection to Prime Society. Baker Mayfield gave the luxury goods supplier a shoutout earlier this year, and Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has been spotted carrying one of its bags.

