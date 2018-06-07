Klay Thompson Partnering With Prime Society to Make Designer Bag Collection

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson already has his own signature shoe line, and now he is ready to move into the luggage business.

TMZ Sports reported on Thursday that Thompson is teaming up with Prime Society to create a "Championship Collection" of travel necessities. The line will feature backpacks, duffle bags, toiletry bags, mini backpacks, wallets and a cardholder.

It's a fitting name for the set, considering the four-time All-Star already has two rings and Golden State holds a 3-0 lead in the 2018 NBA Finals.

The collection will reportedly go on sale in the Bay Area sometime after Game 4 on Friday.

Thompson is not the only athlete with a connection to Prime Society. Baker Mayfield gave the luxury goods supplier a shoutout earlier this year, and Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has been spotted carrying one of its bags.