Kendrick Perkins Saluted Kevin Durant with 2 Middle Fingers After Warriors Win

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant attends a news conference following Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, early Wednesday June 7, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 to take a 3-0 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Kendrick Perkins had a special message for Kevin Durant following the Golden State Warriors' 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

In a story shared by Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan, the Cavs center gave Durant a two-finger salute when he saw the Warriors star speaking to the media:

Durant got the last laugh against the Cavaliers in Game 3. He scored a playoff career-high 43 points on 15-of-23 shooting to put the Warriors one win away from securing their second straight NBA championship.

Perkins and Durant know each other well from playing parts of five seasons together with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Perhaps throwing up two middle fingers is how Perkins says hello.

