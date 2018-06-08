5 Steps for LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers to Make NBA Finals Competitive

2 of 5

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

On a night when the Cavaliers held one former MVP to just 11 points on 3-of-16 shooting, another former MVP torched them for 43 points on 15-of-23.

"[Durant's] one of the best players I've ever played against that this league has ever seen," James said. "His ability to handle the ball, shoot the ball, make plays at his length, his size, his speed."

Durant thrust himself into the position of front-runner for Finals MVP once again, giving the Cavs nightmares with his mid-range and three-point game.

"If my shots were there, I just take them patiently and with poise," Durant said after Game 3. "I found some good spots, and my teammates did a great job of setting screens for me, setting me up. Coach did a great job of calling plays for me, and I just tried to come through and be aggressive, just to do something, you know?"

Cleveland switched up its playing style throughout Game 3, trying to get the ball out of Durant and Curry's hands. With so many other threats, this is easier said than done.

"You know, we blitzed them a little bit early," Lue said. "And then they brought Iguodala in at the 4 and Draymond at the 5. It's tough to blitz with those guys because they can make plays once you put two on the ball."

This may be, but the Cavs were way too passive with their switching defense. Too often, they were content with a smaller guard switching on to Durant with no recovery by James, Jeff Green or another wing.

Cleveland should be far more concerned with making Durant work for his offense instead of being able to shoot over smaller guards. If he does get the switch he wants, the Cavaliers have to have a counter or have another big in waiting to keep the 2017 Finals MVP from dropping 40-plus points again.