Video: Kevin Durant Goes Off for 43 Points as Warriors Beat Cavaliers in Game 3

The Golden State Warriors pulled out a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals despite Stephen Curry shooting 3-of-16 and Klay Thompson just 4-of-11.

That's how good Kevin Durant was on this Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

Durant went off for 43 points (15-of-23), 13 rebounds and seven assists. Not only that, but he hit a dagger from deep with 49.8 seconds to play to give his team a six-point lead.



It was eerily similar to the shot the reigning Finals MVP made to win last year's Game 3.

No other Warrior scored more than 11 points on this night—but Golden State got just enough out of Durant to get the W.