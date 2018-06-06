Video: Kevin Durant Goes Off for 43 Points as Warriors Beat Cavaliers in Game 3

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

  1. 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today

  2. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

  3. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  4. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

  5. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

  6. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  7. Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀

  8. Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record

  9. Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe

  10. Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut

  11. Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance

  12. Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'

  13. Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt

  14. Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak

  15. Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert

  16. Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class

  17. Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.

  18. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts

  19. Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?

  20. Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night

Right Arrow Icon

The Golden State Warriors pulled out a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals despite Stephen Curry shooting 3-of-16 and Klay Thompson just 4-of-11.

That's how good Kevin Durant was on this Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

Durant went off for 43 points (15-of-23), 13 rebounds and seven assists. Not only that, but he hit a dagger from deep with 49.8 seconds to play to give his team a six-point lead.

It was eerily similar to the shot the reigning Finals MVP made to win last year's Game 3.

No other Warrior scored more than 11 points on this night—but Golden State got just enough out of Durant to get the W.

Related

    Post-Game 3 Sound

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Post-Game 3 Sound

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Doesn't Care If Warriors Get Meeting with LeBron

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    KD Doesn't Care If Warriors Get Meeting with LeBron

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Losing to Rockets Wouldn't Have Changed KD's Mind About FA

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Losing to Rockets Wouldn't Have Changed KD's Mind About FA

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Plans to Return to Dubs, but 'Anything Can Happen'

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    KD Plans to Return to Dubs, but 'Anything Can Happen'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report