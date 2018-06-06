Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert Tweets About Foul Discrepancy at Halftime of Game 3

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert, addresses attendees at the former site of the J.L. Hudson Co. department store, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Detroit. Ground was broken for a new 800-foot-tall, $900 million two-building project that will include a 58-story residential tower and 12-floor building for retail and conference space. The tower will have an 800-foot-tall (244-meter) sky deck.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

One picture. Two hand-drawn asterisks and circles.

That's all Dan Gilbert needed to say to get his point across.

The Cleveland Cavaliers owner sent some serious shade the officials' way at halftime of Wednesday's Game 3 NBA Finals matchup with the Golden State Warriors, pointing out Cleveland had not attempted a free throw in a since-deleted tweet:

Officiating has been a major source of frustration from Cavs fans dating back to Game 1. In particular, LeBron James' overturned drawn charge on Kevin Durant in the final minute arguably helped the outcome long before JR Smith made arguably the biggest gaffe in NBA history seconds later.

It's pretty clear based on his tweet Gilbert feels the same way.

He just didn't feel that way strong enough to keep the tweet up. Odds are he's going to very quickly learn tweets never die.

