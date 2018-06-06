LeBron James Odds: NBA Finals Game 3 Prop Bets Released

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Expectations remain high for LeBron James going into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

OddsShark released prop bets for the Cleveland Cavaliers star in Wednesday's game, featuring high numbers across the board:

The standard over/under for points is 37.5, although it appears the majority of bettors have taken the over to help the odds shift.

Still, the Warriors are four-point favorites going into Game 3 in Cleveland, per OddsShark.

James has done the heavy lifting for the Cavaliers this postseason and has put up some incredible numbers in the process. He is averaging 34.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game, producing eight 40-plus-point games in 20 appearances.

He also has 14 double-doubles and three triple-doubles in this stretch.

We have become so accustomed to these types of performances that it's easy to forget how high these expectations have gotten.

His total points prop in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals was 38, which Doug Kezirian of ESPN noted was the highest of any NBA player ever. There are only 6-1 current odds on James scoring over 52.5 points, something that has been done only four times in history, per Basketball Reference.

It requires a $400 bet to win just $100 on James finishing with a double-double, which is obviously tougher than he makes it look.

Regardless of what types of numbers James produces in Game 3, these odds show how good of a postseason the superstar has had.