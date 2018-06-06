NBA Finals 2018: Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 3 Odds, Props and Predictions

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors grabbed a 2-0 advantage to start their annual NBA Finals matchup with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

What that edge means depends on one's perspective. Did the Dubs simply do what they were supposed to while holding serve, or did they survive the Cavs' most powerful punch and erase all hope of this becoming a competitive series?

We'll have that answer sooner rather than later, as the clubs take their tussle to Cleveland for Wednesday's Game 3.

Will Golden State take a significant step toward locking up its third title in four years? Will the home crowd spark the Cavs' support players and finally give James the help he needs? More importantly, who covers the spread, and will the final score hit the under or over?

We'll examine all of that below.

Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 3

Date: Wednesday, June 6

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Odds: Golden State -4.5, per OddsShark

Over/Under: 217

Series Odds: Golden State -2500, Cleveland +1350, per OddsShark

If it's possible to make this series competitive, James must find more scoring support.

The King went for 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the opener, and it wasn't enough. He followed up with 29 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in Game 2, and the Cavs lost by 19.

He can only hope the friendly confines of Quicken Loans Arena will be the safe haven it's been for the Cavs throughout this postseason.

Since a humbling 18-point home-court loss to the Indiana Pacers to open the postseason, Cleveland has won eight straight in Northeast Ohio. It's been a different offense at home, shooting better from all three levels (47.7/37.0/78.3 compared to 44.2/31.0/72.7) and averaging an extra 7.1 points per game (105.8, up from 98.7).

"This team has been playing great here in the postseason," Klay Thompson said, per cleveland.com's Scott Patsko. "They always shoot better at home, so you've got to expect that."

There are other reasons to expect these complementary pieces to shoot better, too.

For starters, it'd be hard to shoot much worse. Cleveland's list of sub-40 shooters in this series is extensive—George Hill (38.9), JR Smith (26.3), Jeff Green (31.3), Kyle Korver (16.7), Jordan Clarkson (23.1).

The Cavs could also have another scoring threat added to the rotation. Head coach Tyronn Lue said Rodney Hood will get "a chance," per Tom Withers of the Associated Press. Hood was averaging 16.8 points when he was acquired by Cleveland at the deadline, a scoring average only LeBron is clearing for the Cavs this postseason.

But will it be enough to keep pace with a Warriors team that's trending up in production and potentially health, too?

Stephen Curry is now the odds-on favorite to capture series MVP honors at minus-300, per OddsShark. The 30-year-old splashed a Finals record nine triples his last time out and pushed his series averages to 31 points on 44.9/50.0/100 shooting, 8.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds. But oddsmakers aren't ruling out Kevin Durant (plus-275; 26 points and nine rebounds per game) or James (plus-375; 40 points, 10.5 assists, 8.5 boards).

Golden State also hopes to get Andre Iguodala, its preferred LeBron defender, back for Game 3 or 4, per ESPN's Chris Haynes. Iguodala last played in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, during which he suffered a bone bruise in his left knee.

Predictions

Game 3: Warriors 117, Cavaliers 112

Between James' groove and the spark of Cleveland's home crowd, there are enough reasons to think the Cavs can keep this close throughout the contest.

But the Warriors have too many late-game options to falter. It's not just about choosing between Curry, Durant and Klay Thompson at the offensive end; it's also potentially having Iguodala, Durant and Draymond Green to throw at LeBron the other way.

While Golden State probably loses its second-team scoring advantage (25-22 per game so far), its starters will make up the difference.

Series: Warriors in 5

Maybe it's an unwritten rule among analysts and fans, but doesn't it seem like you have to give James at least a game in any series? He did everything he can to steal one in Oakland, and chances are he'll get more help in Cleveland.

We'll guess this follows last year's script. Golden State will take complete control of this series in a hard-fought Game 3, but Cleveland will save enough face to get Game 4 and force a trip back out West, where the Dubs celebrate another title in front of their home fans.

MVP: Stephen Curry

If the Cavs get even one win, James' numbers will give voters something to think about. And it isn't hard to imagine Durant climbing to the top of Golden State's scoring leaderboard and therefore this ballot.

But this just feels like Curry's time. The two-time regular-season MVP hasn't claimed the hardware on this stage yet. The quantity and efficiency of his numbers suggest he's more than ready.

Statistics used courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com and NBA.com.