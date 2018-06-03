Stephen Curry Breaks Finals Record with 9 3-Pointers vs. Cavs in Game 2

Stephen Curry Breaks Finals Record with 9 3-Pointers vs. Cavs in Game 2June 4, 2018
Stephen Curry put together one of the best efforts of his career in Game 2 on Sunday night against the Cavaliers, breaking the NBA Finals record with nine made three-pointers in a game, per the NBA Twitter account.
Ray Allen hit eight in a game while a member of the Boston Celtics in 2010.
Curry was 9-of-17 from beyond the arc before coming out of the game with just over three minutes remaining with Golden State having pulled away.
The guard finished with a game-high 33 points to go with eight assists and seven rebounds in what became a 122-103 win.
A number of his three-pointers also came at a high degree of difficulty, as we have come to expect from Curry, knocking down shots regardless of the defense or where he was on the floor:
Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again
Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral
Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀
15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever
Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames
Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀
Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record
Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe
Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut
Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance
Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'
Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt
Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak
Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert
Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class
Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.
Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts
Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?
Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night
Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles
The 30-year-old has already broken plenty of shooting records in his career, currently responsible for the three best seasons in NBA history in made three-pointers. His teammate, Klay Thompson, is the only other player in the top five in this category.
Curry has now scored 62 points through two games this series, shooting 14-of-28 from three-point range. Although he hasn't won a Finals MVP despite winning two rings, he appears to be on his way this time around.
Postgame Sound from Game 2 of the Finals