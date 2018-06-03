Stephen Curry Breaks Finals Record with 9 3-Pointers vs. Cavs in Game 2

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Stephen Curry put together one of the best efforts of his career in Game 2 on Sunday night against the Cavaliers, breaking the NBA Finals record with nine made three-pointers in a game, per the NBA Twitter account.

Ray Allen hit eight in a game while a member of the Boston Celtics in 2010.

Curry was 9-of-17 from beyond the arc before coming out of the game with just over three minutes remaining with Golden State having pulled away.

The guard finished with a game-high 33 points to go with eight assists and seven rebounds in what became a 122-103 win.

A number of his three-pointers also came at a high degree of difficulty, as we have come to expect from Curry, knocking down shots regardless of the defense or where he was on the floor:

The 30-year-old has already broken plenty of shooting records in his career, currently responsible for the three best seasons in NBA history in made three-pointers. His teammate, Klay Thompson, is the only other player in the top five in this category.

Curry has now scored 62 points through two games this series, shooting 14-of-28 from three-point range. Although he hasn't won a Finals MVP despite winning two rings, he appears to be on his way this time around.