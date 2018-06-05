Yankees Moved Off 'Sunday Night Baseball' Game After Threatening ESPN Boycott

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The New York Yankees got their wish.

According to the New York Daily News, ESPN has removed the Yankees' July 8 showdown against the Toronto Blue Jays from their Sunday Night Baseball schedule. The Bronx Bombers had threatened to boycott the network's reporters for the remainder of the season if a change wasn't made, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The Yankees and Blue Jays will now play at 1:07 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 8. Had the game remained a nightcap, the Yankees would have been forced to play three games within 24 hours in two different cities since they have a doubleheader scheduled for July 9 against the Baltimore Orioles.

"Anytime you have the potential of a night game traveling into a doubleheader, the first thing I worry about is player safety and the product on the field," Yankees manager and former Sunday Night Baseball analyst Aaron Boone said Monday, per Nightengale. "Hopefully those things go into the decision-making process."

ESPN will broadcast the Los Angeles Dodgers' showdown against the Los Angeles Angels instead of the previously scheduled American League East clash.