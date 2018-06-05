Yankees' Jordan Montgomery to Undergo Tommy John Surgery on Elbow Injury

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

One month after going on the disabled list, New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery will have season-ending surgery on Thursday.

Per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Montgomery will undergo Tommy John surgery. He was originally expected to miss at least two months after being diagnosed with a left elbow flexor strain in May.

