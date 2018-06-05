Yankees' Jordan Montgomery to Undergo Tommy John Surgery on Elbow Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 5, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: Jordan Montgomery #47 of the New York Yankees in action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 21, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees defeated the Blue Jays 9-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

One month after going on the disabled list, New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery will have season-ending surgery on Thursday.

Per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Montgomery will undergo Tommy John surgery. He was originally expected to miss at least two months after being diagnosed with a left elbow flexor strain in May. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

