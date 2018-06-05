Steve Kerr 'Hopeful' Andre Iguodala Returns from Leg Injury vs. Cavs in Game 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that he is "hopeful" forward Andre Iguodala will be able to play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated, Iguodala is listed as questionable with a leg injury.

Iggy missed the final four games of the Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets and the first two games of the NBA Finals vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.

