Giancarlo Stanton Flips Bat, Stares Down Mike Fiers After Launching Home Run

Giancarlo Stanton hit his 13th home run of the season Monday at Comerica Park, and he made sure Detroit Tigers pitcher Mike Fiers knew it:

While the home run was a no-doubter, the staredown from the New York Yankees star was more than just due to his long hit.

Fiers hit Stanton with a pitch in the third inning, causing the designated hitter to exchange words with the pitcher.

The two also have an extensive history that goes beyond Monday's game. As Andrew Joseph of For The Win noted, Stanton suffered serious injuries in 2014 when Fiers hit him in the face with a fastball.

They say the best revenge is living well, and Stanton's home run was some pretty good revenge, even in a 4-2 loss.