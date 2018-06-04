Report: Andre Iguodala's Knee Is Pain-Free, Aiming to Return During Finals

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors already have a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now it appears they'll be at full strength before too long.

Chris Haynes of ESPN reported Iguodala's knee is pain free and he is expected to play at some point in the NBA Finals. The missing component of the Hamptons Five lineup has been out since suffering a bone bruise in Game 3 of the conference finals against the Houston Rockets.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.