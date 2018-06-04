Report: Andre Iguodala's Knee Is Pain-Free, Aiming to Return During Finals

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 31: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talks with Andre Iguodala #9 during a timeout against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors already have a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers

Now it appears they'll be at full strength before too long.

Chris Haynes of ESPN reported Iguodala's knee is pain free and he is expected to play at some point in the NBA Finals. The missing component of the Hamptons Five lineup has been out since suffering a bone bruise in Game 3 of the conference finals against the Houston Rockets.

       

