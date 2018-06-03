Ex-Cavs GM Shares 'Significant' Factor in LeBron James Possibly Joining 76ers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, left, of Australia, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin said the Philadelphia 76ers have a "leg up" on the competition in LeBron James' free-agency sweepstakes.

"I do think it's significant that Rich Paul is the representative for Ben Simmons as well, so he's going to know the org very well. That will certainly give them a leg up," Griffin said Sunday on CBS Sports Radio (h/t Jon Johnson of WIP).

Rich Paul is James' longtime friend and business partner. Paul's Klutch Sports represents James, Simmons, John Wall and Eric Bledsoe, among others.

