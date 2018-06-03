Knicks Rumors: Royal Ivey 'Finalizing' Contract to Join David Fizdale's Staff

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers' Royal Ivey (7) drives against Utah Jazz's Randy Foye (8) in the first quarter during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 25, 2013, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Former Texas Longhorns and NBA player Royal Ivey is "finalizing a deal with the New York Knicks to work on David Fizdale's staff," according to Ian Begley of ESPN.com.

Ivey, who is an assistant for the Oklahoma City Thunder, "had received interest from other teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers, per sources, before closing in on the opportunity with the Knicks."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

