Andre Iguodala Will Return for Warriors vs. Cavs Game 3 After Leg Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 30: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media during the 2018 NBA Finals Media Day at ORACLE Arena on May 30, 2018 in Oakland, California. Game One between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers is tomorrow night. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

He's back.

After missing six games because of a lower left leg contusion, Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will be active for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, the team announced.

ESPN.com's Chris Haynes first reported the news.

The news isn't a huge surprise considering Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Sunday that Iguodala was making progress.

"I'm optimistic Andre will play at some point in this series," he said, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Now that Iguodala is ready to return, the Warriors will be able to deploy the "Hamptons 5" in some capacity as they attempt to take a 3-0 series lead.

Considering how that unit performed prior to Iguodala's injury, the Cavaliers could be in even more trouble.

According to NBA.com's lineup data, the five-man group consisting of Iguodala, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant has outscored opponents by 22.9 points per 100 possessions in 110 postseason minutes.

Iguodala—the 2015 Finals MVP—also gives the Warriors another stout perimeter defender to throw at LeBron James as they try to make his life more difficult following a 51-point explosion in Game 1 and a 29-point outing in Game 2.

