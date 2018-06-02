LeBron James: Game 1 vs. Warriors Was One of the Toughest Losses of My Career

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James didn't downplay the emotional significance of his team's 124-114 overtime defeat to the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals.

James told reporters Saturday the result was one of the "toughest losses" of his career but added he "feels excited about the opportunity to be better, be great" over the rest of the series, per The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears.

In a moment that has since been widely mocked throughout social media, swingman JR Smith appeared to forget the score in the final moments of regulation. Rather than trying to immediately score after grabbing an offensive rebound, Smith instead ran out beyond the three-point line, which took too much time off the clock for Cleveland to get another shot off in time.

Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles Right Arrow Icon

On one hand, the Cavs narrowly missed out on a road win over the heavily favored Warriors. That should offer some optimism about their chances over the rest of the Finals.

On the other hand, James scored 51 points, and Cleveland generally played an excellent game against the defending champions. Yet, it still wasn't enough to secure a victory. It's hard to see how James or the Cavaliers could put together a better performance—let alone do it enough times to win a best-of-seven series.

The Cavs climbed out of a bigger hole in the 2016 Finals, but Game 2 might be as much of a must-win situation for Cleveland as a non-elimination game can be. Falling down 0-2 to Golden State would be an almost insurmountable gap to overcome.