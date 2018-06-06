NBA Teams Best Positioned to Land a Superstar Via Trade or Free Agency

0 of 6

Landing an NBA superstar is never easy.

To do so through free agency, teams must possess the financial wherewithal to add one to their cap sheet while also successfully convincing said star to join them. Far too frequently, the organizations that tick the first box can only do so due to a dearth of incumbent talent, which prevents them from meeting the second criterion. Those set in the latter area often need to engage in salary-cap gymnastics to free up the necessary room—if it's possible at all.

Pulling off trades can be even more difficult.

Both sides must agree to terms, and convincing a squad to part with the best player in a swap always makes for a tough task. But that can happen at any point, as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics proved last offseason with their deal centered around Kyrie Irving.

Stars aren't guaranteed to find new homes every offseason, but it sure seems like some will in 2018. Here's looking at you, LeBron James.

If they do, these six teams are positioned best to land them.