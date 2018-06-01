Klay Thompson on Potential Tristan Thompson Suspension: 'Don't Care If He Plays'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Klay Thompson isn't spending time worrying about whether Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson will be suspended for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

"I thought it was unnecessary when he shoved the ball in Draymond's face," Thompson said Friday, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "That was very uncalled for. Especially if two guys are talking, man, that's not the way to play.

"But honestly, I don't care if he plays or not. We're not to...I mean, he's great on the O boards. He always causes problems with that. But we're concerned with how our gameplan's going to to be executed and what we have to do to limit them on the offensive glass. So I'm not too concerned if Thompson's available or not to be honest."

The incident in question occurred with 2.6 seconds remaining in overtime, when Tristan was assessed a flagrant-2 and ejected for elbowing Warriors guard Shaun Livingston.

The Cavaliers center then exchanged words with Draymond Green before shoving him in the face with the ball.

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, the NBA "is still reviewing" the incident and could issue a decision Friday evening.

Thompson finished the Cavaliers 124-114 Game 1 loss with two points and five rebounds, including two on the offensive glass, in 20 minutes.

Game 2 will tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night.