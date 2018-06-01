Tyronn Lue: JR Smith Starting Despite Game 1 Blunder; Rodney Hood to Get Chance

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue expressed confidence in JR Smith despite the guard's blunder at the end of regulation in the team's Game 1 loss against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

"He will start. And no, I haven't lost confidence," Lue said, per Marc J. Stein of ESPN.com. "JR (Smith) can shake it off."

He also spoke about Rodney Hood, who didn't play in Game 1, saying he's "going to get a chance and an opportunity," per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Smith became an instant internet meme after pulling down George Hill's missed free throw with the game tied and less than five seconds on the clock. Rather than immediately putting up a shot or passing to a teammate, Smith ran the ball beyond the three-point line, as though he was trying to avoid being fouled.

It appeared Smith did not realize the game was tied and instead believed the Cavaliers held a lead. There were contradictory explanations from the Cavs after the game.

"I knew we were tied," Smith said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. "It's just, I thought we were going to take a timeout because I got the rebound. I'm pretty sure everybody didn't think I was going to shoot it over [Kevin Durant] right there. ... I mean, I saw KD standing right next to me. He already had, what, four blocks? So I wasn't trying to be the fifth."

Lue sang a different tune after the game, saying he believed Smith didn't know the score, per NBA TV.

As for Hill, he lamented his own part in the debacle, saying he "stayed up all night watching the free throw and watching the play," per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

Hood, meanwhile, has barely appeared in the past two rounds for the Cavaliers, making just three appearances in seven games during the Eastern Conference Finals. He made headlines for reportedly refusing to enter the team's Game 4 win over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals during garbage time and has been lightly utilized since.