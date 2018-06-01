Klay Thompson 'Happy' Leg Injury vs. Cavs Was 'Just a Muscle That Got Strained'

Mike Chiari
June 1, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 31: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being fouled by JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson said Thursday after Game 1 of the NBA Finals that he will play in Game 2 despite suffering a leg injury. 

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Thompson said, "I've got a sore ligament. I'm happy it's just a muscle that got strained a little bit. No damage. The X-rays were negative so I'm happy about that."

Thompson exited Golden State's 124-114 Game 1 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter after suffering the injury, but he was able to return at the start of the second quarter.

Thompson went down on the court after Cavs guard JR Smith slid into his leg while trying to defend a pass.

Per Melissa Rohlin of the Mercury News, the Warriors diagnosed Thompson's injury as a left lateral leg contusion, which is the same injury that has caused Andre Iguodala to miss the past five games.

Despite the ailment, Thompson enjoyed a strong Game 1 with 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. He added three rebounds and one assist as well while recording just one turnover.

Thompson and the Dubs will look to take a 2-0 series lead when they host the Cavs in Game 2 of the Finals on Sunday.

