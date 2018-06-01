LeBron James Tells Media to 'Be Better Tomorrow' at Game 1 Press Conference

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James fields questions before an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James wasn't thrilled with some of the questions he received at the podium following the Cleveland Cavaliers' 124-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. 

On his way out of the interview room at Oracle Arena, James told assembled members of the media to "be better tomorrow." 

James' exit followed a terse exchange that included repeated queries about JR Smith's mindset after the Cavaliers swingman tried to dribble out the clock with the Cavaliers and Warriors tied at 107 at the end of regulation: 

James will hope to answer questions about a win rather than a big-time blunder when the Cavaliers return to the floor for Game 2 on Sunday night.   

