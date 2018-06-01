Watch Stephen Curry Drop 29 in Warriors' Tight Game 1 Win vs. Cavaliers

Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles Right Arrow Icon

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry narrowly missed out on a double-double as the Warriors took a 1-0 series lead in the 2018 NBA Finals following a 124-114 overtime win Thursday night.

Curry finished with 29 points on 11-of-23 shooting and collected nine rebounds. His performance will likely be most remembered for the spot-up 40-footer he hit before the halftime buzzer.

Although Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James dropped 51 points, it wasn't enough to combat the offensive balance from Golden State's stars. Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson combined to score 63 points along with Curry's solid night.