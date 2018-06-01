Watch Stephen Curry Drop 29 in Warriors' Tight Game 1 Win vs. Cavaliers

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2018

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry narrowly missed out on a double-double as the Warriors took a 1-0 series lead in the 2018 NBA Finals following a 124-114 overtime win Thursday night.

Curry finished with 29 points on 11-of-23 shooting and collected nine rebounds. His performance will likely be most remembered for the spot-up 40-footer he hit before the halftime buzzer.

Although Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James dropped 51 points, it wasn't enough to combat the offensive balance from Golden State's stars. Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson combined to score 63 points along with Curry's solid night.

