Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Postgame Sound from Game 1 of 2018 NBA Finals

Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Postgame Sound from Game 1 of 2018 NBA FinalsJune 1, 2018
Looking to defend their title and win their third championship in four years, the Golden State Warriors pulled out a 124-114 overtime victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday night.
There was, of course, plenty to talk about following a game that featured a classic LeBron James performance (51 points, eight assists and eight rebounds) as well as an all-time blunder.
Ty Lue on JR Smith's Gaffe: "He Thought It Was Over...He Thought We Were Up One":
Lue Praises LeBron's "Epic" Performance:
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
"This is @KingJames. That's why he's the best player in the world." Coach Lue reacts to tonight's epic #NBAFinals performance by LeBron. #WhateverItTakes https://t.co/O9OiLzuYKJ
J.R. Explains His Blunder
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
JR Smith says he knew the game was tied at the end of regulation. Was preparing for a timeout. https://t.co/vQWVqL7Mmx
LeBron on J.R.'s Mistake: "We Gotta Move On"
The Athletic @TheAthleticSF
LeBron James on J.R. Smith and on his eye, which he says “has been better” and is blurry right now. https://t.co/e5kZEYTzkM
LeBron on Controversial Foul: "It's a Huge Play"
NBA TV @NBATV
LeBron James reacts to the overturned foul call late in Game 1. #NBAFinals https://t.co/USvoY2Fd3D
"Frustrated" LeBron Walks Off Amid J.R. Questions
The Athletic @TheAthleticSF
LeBron James on his frustration level after this loss and then clearly doesn’t want to go there when asked if he knew if J.R. Smith knew the score. Gets up and leaves, mutters, “Be better tomorrow” on his way out. https://t.co/4k6FmGvZm1
Kevin Durant Discusses Controversial Reversal
NBA TV @NBATV
KD reacts to the overturned charge call late in Game 1. #GameTime https://t.co/MczlbUCwEP
KD on LeBron: "It's Tough to Stop Him"
NBA TV @NBATV
"It's tough to stop him." KD on LeBron James' big performance tonight. #GameTime https://t.co/1x7EIp1z0W
Stephen Curry Discusses Late-Game Confrontation With LeBron
NBA TV @NBATV
Steph clears the air on the late-game chatter between him and LeBron James. #GameTime https://t.co/hY9ztYPKVR
Draymond Green on J.R.'s Mistake: "You Gotta Know The Score"
The Athletic @TheAthleticSF
Draymond Green: “You gotta know the score.” And then wait until you see his face when he finds out J.R. Smith claimed he knew the score was tied. https://t.co/WgDhgoK0NL
Draymond Talks Altercation With Tristan Thompson
The Athletic @TheAthleticSF
Curry on the craziness of the end of the game and Draymond not taking the bait about the altercation with Tristan Thompson. https://t.co/psZgzlpkgr
Steph "Glad" To Have Draymond On His Team When Things Get Chippy
The Athletic @TheAthleticSF
Steph Curry on having Draymond Green on his team when things get chippy. https://t.co/lCNwZkWwp4
Game 2 tips off at Oracle Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.
J.R.: 'I Knew We Were Tied' 🤔