Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Postgame Sound from Game 1 of 2018 NBA Finals

Looking to defend their title and win their third championship in four years, the Golden State Warriors pulled out a 124-114 overtime victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday night. 

There was, of course, plenty to talk about following a game that featured a classic LeBron James performance (51 points, eight assists and eight rebounds) as well as an all-time blunder.

   

Ty Lue on JR Smith's Gaffe: "He Thought It Was Over...He Thought We Were Up One":

   

Lue Praises LeBron's "Epic" Performance:

J.R. Explains His Blunder

LeBron on J.R.'s Mistake: "We Gotta Move On"

LeBron on Controversial Foul: "It's a Huge Play"

"Frustrated" LeBron Walks Off Amid J.R. Questions

Kevin Durant Discusses Controversial Reversal

KD on LeBron: "It's Tough to Stop Him"

Stephen Curry Discusses Late-Game Confrontation With LeBron

Draymond Green on J.R.'s Mistake: "You Gotta Know The Score"

Draymond Talks Altercation With Tristan Thompson

Steph "Glad" To Have Draymond On His Team When Things Get Chippy 

Game 2 tips off at Oracle Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

