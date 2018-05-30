Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry Early Favorites to Win 2018 NBA Finals MVP

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are listed as the early favorites to be named 2018 NBA Finals MVP.

According to odds at Bovada (via Odds Shark), Durant is a -150 (bet $150 to win $100) favorite, while Curry is the second choice at +170 (bet $100 to win $170).

LeBron James checks in at third, but his odds are sitting at plus-600 since the Cleveland Cavaliers are a steep +710 underdog to defeat the Golden State Warriors.

For context, the only player from a losing team to ever win Finals MVP was Jerry West in 1969.

As far as the favorites go, it's hardly a stunner to see Durant and Curry leading the pack.

Durant took home the 2017 hardware by averaging 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists over five games, and he currently leads all Warriors players in postseason scoring at 29.0 points a night.

Curry, meanwhile, is in search of his first Finals MVP award after he flirted with averaging a triple-double (26.8 points, 9.4 assists and 8.0 rebounds) in last year's title tilt.

Even if the Warriors do win their third ring in four years, though, it's not a lock Curry or Durant will be adding more individual prestige to their resumes.

Just look at the 2015 Finals, when Andre Iguodala—who started three of six games—won Finals MVP thanks in large part to the dogged defensive work he did against LeBron James.

Game 1 will tip off Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.