Noah Syndergaard Scratched from Next Start After Finger Injury Caused Swelling

New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard is ailing once again and won't start Sunday's game against the New York Yankees.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported Syndergaard "experienced some swelling and discomfort after playing catch" as he recovers from a finger injury. Seth Lugo will take his place in the rotation.

Syndergaard has been on the disabled list since the end of May with a finger ligament strain.

Other than that brief interruption, Thor has operated as half of a dynamic one-two punch with Jacob deGrom.

Through 11 starts this season, the 25-year-old has gone 4-1 with a 3.06 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 64.2 innings.



In the event he stays on the shelf, deGrom will operate as the Mets' unquestioned No. 1 starter with Steven Matz, Jason Vargas and Zack Wheeler comprising the rest of the rotation with Lugo.