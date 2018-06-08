Noah Syndergaard Scratched from Next Start After Finger Injury Caused Swelling

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WI - MAY 25: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on May 25, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard is ailing once again and won't start Sunday's game against the New York Yankees.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported Syndergaard "experienced some swelling and discomfort after playing catch" as he recovers from a finger injury. Seth Lugo will take his place in the rotation.

Syndergaard has been on the disabled list since the end of May with a finger ligament strain.

Other than that brief interruption, Thor has operated as half of a dynamic one-two punch with Jacob deGrom.

Through 11 starts this season, the 25-year-old has gone 4-1 with a 3.06 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 64.2 innings.

In the event he stays on the shelf, deGrom will operate as the Mets' unquestioned No. 1 starter with Steven Matz, Jason Vargas and Zack Wheeler comprising the rest of the rotation with Lugo.

