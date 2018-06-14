Manchester United Schedule 2018-19: Premier League Fixtures Released

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United begin their 2018-19 Premier League campaign against Leicester City at Old Trafford, it was announced on Thursday.

After the opener, the Red Devils take on Brighton & Hove Albion away and Tottenham Hotspur at home.

The club provided a link to the fixture list via its official Twitter account:

United meet bitter rivals Liverpool on December 15 at Anfield, with the teams' second league meeting of the season at Old Trafford on February 23.

Jose Mourinho's team welcome champions and neighbours Manchester City on March 16, while they will make the trip across town on November 10.

United vs. Liverpool

December 15 and February 23

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

In matches between these two sides last season, Mourinho's men had the edge over Jurgen Klopp's rampant Liverpool team.

At Anfield the visitors came for a draw and were happy to sit in deep. In the end, a stunning save with his feet from David De Gea was enough to earn the Red Devils an important point.

In the second meeting, there was much more adventure from United, as they blitzed Liverpool in the first half through two goals from Marcus Rashford. Eventually, the Old Trafford outfit held on to earn a valuable 2-1 win in the race for second spot.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News broke down how impressive Marcus Rashford was that day:

For United, this is always an enormous fixture, and they will be desperate to once again get one over on their enemies. Given the freedom and ferocity with which Liverpool operate, a defeat would see major questions asked of Mourinho and his approach.

Still, since the Portuguese took over at Old Trafford in May 2016, he's yet to lose to Klopp's side. Preserving that record will be crucial to a strong season for the Red Devils.

United vs. City

November 10 and March 16

Michael Regan/Getty Images

The games against City last season represented one of the lows and one of the highs of the Red Devils' campaign.

United were beaten 2-1 by City at Old Trafford in December in a result that felt decisive in the title race, as the champions went 11 points clear of their city rivals with the victory. In the second meeting, City could have sealed the title with a win at the Etihad Stadium.

They were on course to do so after going 2-0 up at half-time. However, United put together a remarkable second-half performance, battling back to win 3-2 on the day.

Paul Pogba was exceptional in the latter period of that contest and scored two of the goals in the comeback. James Robson of the Manchester Evening News hailed Pogba and his team-mates' effort:

Aside from some temporary bragging rights, however, the result meant little. City went on to dominate the Premier League like no team has previously.

This season, you sense it's imperative United show up in this fixture in a manner similar to what they did in that second half away at City. Those who follow Mourinho's side will hope any big performance counts for something this time.