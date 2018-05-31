Clayton Kershaw to Have MRI on Back Injury; Next Start Unclear

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2018

FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game in Phoenix. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was put on the 10-day disabled list with left biceps tendinitis. A three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw is on the disabled list for the fourth time. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Matt York/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will undergo an MRI on his back after pitching five innings in Thursday's 2-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Southern California News Group's J.P. Hoornstra reported.

Kershaw allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out five batters before exiting the game. Yahoo Sports' Marcus Vanderberg reported Kershaw was battling a tight back, which forced him to leave. 

David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reported the Dodgers don't have a set date for Kershaw's next start, and the Los Angeles Times' Mike DiGiovanna provided this ominous comment from the left-hander:

This is just the latest injury for Kershaw. He landed on the disabled list earlier this season due to biceps tendinitis and has missed time in each of the last two seasons as the result of back injuries.

All of these ailments have kept the Dodgers from giving the ball to one of the greatest pitchers of all time every fifth day. The southpaw made at least 30 starts from 2009-13, but he averaged just 27 starts per (regular) season over the last four years.

Kershaw's resume speaks for itself: seven All-Star nods, three National League Cy Young Awards, an NL MVP award, a Triple Crown and a no-hitter. There's no replacing that.

Los Angeles (26-30) finds itself trying to dig out of a hole in the standings, sitting four games back in the NL West. The offense is already without star shortstop Corey Seager, who is out for the season after having Tommy John surgery in May. Losing Kershaw again only makes another World Series run that much harder.

Related

    Astros Grind Out Win Against Red Sox in Series Opener

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Astros Grind Out Win Against Red Sox in Series Opener

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle

    Dodgers Fall to Padres 7-5 in Kershaw Return

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Dodgers Fall to Padres 7-5 in Kershaw Return

    Bill Shaikin
    via latimes.com

    Delaware Will Be 1st State to Have Legal Sports Betting

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Delaware Will Be 1st State to Have Legal Sports Betting

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Projecting Top MLB Superstars in 2020

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Projecting Top MLB Superstars in 2020

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report