Clayton Kershaw to Have MRI on Back Injury; Next Start Unclear

Matt York/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will undergo an MRI on his back after pitching five innings in Thursday's 2-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Southern California News Group's J.P. Hoornstra reported.

Kershaw allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out five batters before exiting the game. Yahoo Sports' Marcus Vanderberg reported Kershaw was battling a tight back, which forced him to leave.

David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reported the Dodgers don't have a set date for Kershaw's next start, and the Los Angeles Times' Mike DiGiovanna provided this ominous comment from the left-hander:

This is just the latest injury for Kershaw. He landed on the disabled list earlier this season due to biceps tendinitis and has missed time in each of the last two seasons as the result of back injuries.

All of these ailments have kept the Dodgers from giving the ball to one of the greatest pitchers of all time every fifth day. The southpaw made at least 30 starts from 2009-13, but he averaged just 27 starts per (regular) season over the last four years.

Kershaw's resume speaks for itself: seven All-Star nods, three National League Cy Young Awards, an NL MVP award, a Triple Crown and a no-hitter. There's no replacing that.

Los Angeles (26-30) finds itself trying to dig out of a hole in the standings, sitting four games back in the NL West. The offense is already without star shortstop Corey Seager, who is out for the season after having Tommy John surgery in May. Losing Kershaw again only makes another World Series run that much harder.