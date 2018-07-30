Giants' Johnny Cueto Has a 'Strong Possibility' of Undergoing Tommy John Surgery

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 28: Johnny Cueto #47 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the first inning of game two of a double header at AT&T Park on April 28, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto might need Tommy John surgery.

Manager Bruce Bochy said Monday there is a "strong possibility" the pitcher could undergo the season-ending surgery, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Cueto was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a right elbow sprain.

The 32-year-old opened his season in impeccable fashion by going 3-0 with a 0.84 ERA, 26 strikeouts and six walks over his first five starts.

However, the two-time All-Star landed on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation May 1, marking his second DL stint in the span of a month after starting the season on the shelf because of an ankle issue. 

Cueto eventually returned to the mound, but his diminished velocity remained a concern. Now nine starts into the 2018 campaign, he has gone 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA and a 2.92 strikeout-to-walk rate. 

So long as Cueto is out of action, the onus could be on Ty Blach to replace his spot in the rotation. 

