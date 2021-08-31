Xander Bogaerts Pulled from Red Sox vs. Rays After Positive COVID-19 Test

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts was removed from Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays after testing positive for COVID-19, per Chris Cotillo of Mass Live.

NESN cameras captured manager Alex Cora waving Bogaerts into the dugout.

The shortstop entered the day hitting .297 with a .865 OPS in 2021 while becoming an integral part of the Red Sox lineup.

Bogaerts has also been able to stay healthy with an average of 149 games played from 2014 to 2019 before playing 56 of 60 possible games in 2020. The only time he missed more than 20 games in a season was in 2018 when a fractured ankle and a sprained finger limited him.

His durability only adds to his value as one of the top players in the league at his position.

The 28-year-old is coming off another solid season in 2020 despite struggles throughout the Red Sox roster. He hit .300 with 11 home runs to earn MVP votes for the third straight year. He also has two All-Star selections, three Silver Sluggers and two World Series titles on his resume.

His absence also creates a hole for Boston, making it tougher to compete in the loaded American League East.

Yairo Munoz entered the game for him and moved to second base, while Jonathan Arauz shifted to shortstop.