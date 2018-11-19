Mark Sanchez Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Redskins After Alex Smith Injury

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Mark Sanchez reportedly agreed to a deal with the Washington Redskins on Monday to provide them with quarterback depth after Alex Smith's gruesome leg injury.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Sanchez will serve as Washington's backup behind Colt McCoy against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

Smith, Washington's new franchise quarterback, fractured two bones in his leg Sunday in a loss to the Houston Texans, leaving McCoy as the team's only viable option prior to the deal.

Since leaving the New York Jets, where he started 62 games from 2009-12, Sanchez has bounced around the NFL. His best success came in 2014, when he started eight games for the Philadelphia Eagles and completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,418 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Sanchez, 32, spent the 2017 season as the No. 3 quarterback for the Chicago Bears. He earned rave reviews from offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, who has since joined the Miami Dolphins, for mentoring rookie Mitchell Trubisky, per Adam L. Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times:

"Mark was like: 'No, clear your schedule. This is what you're doing: a massage, watch tape with your wideouts [and] you need to watch the blitz tape before the Wednesday morning meeting.' ... That kind of guidance and leadership not just coming from myself and [quarterbacks coach Dave] Ragone—that player-to-player accountability—is huge."

Despite his past struggles as a starting quarterback, Sanchez has turned himself into a valuable asset in building game plans and studying defenses.

With the Redskins needing depth at the most important position, Sanchez will have no problems acclimating himself. He has enough starting experience to come off the bench and hold things down for a short period of time.