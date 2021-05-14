White Sox's Jose Abreu Day-to-Day with Facial, Knee Injuries After Collision

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Chicago White Sox star Jose Abreu is day-to-day after being removed from Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning following a collision with Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier as he was trying to field a popup on the infield.

The Royals and White Sox are playing a doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Abreu was a huge part of the White Sox's ascent to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2008. The Cuban star won the American League MVP award after posting a .317/.370/.617 slash line with 19 homers and 60 RBI.

Chicago has built one of the best rosters in Major League Baseball through a series of trades, draft picks and signings. Its depth has been tested early this season with Eloy Jimenez out for at least four months with a torn pectoral muscle and Luis Robert out until at least August with a torn hip flexor.

Abreu has been a staple of Chicago baseball since signing with the team in October 2013. He's been named to the AL All-Star team three times and won AL Rookie of the Year in 2014. This has been a slow start for the reigning AL MVP with a .791 OPS.

Losing a hitter of Abreu's ability would devastate most teams, but the White Sox are equipped to get by without the reigning AL MVP for the time being. Zack Collins was inserted in the game at catcher, with Yasmani Grandal taking over for Abreu at first base.