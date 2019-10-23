Report: Hornets' Nicolas Batum Diagnosed with Broken Finger in Season Opener

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets swingman Nicolas Batum reportedly suffered a broken middle finger during Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news.

This represents another setback for Batum after he dealt with Achilles issues in 2017-18 and played just 64 games. However, he bounced back last season and appeared in 75 games.

When healthy, Batum gives the Hornets a consistent scorer on the wing who has averaged double-digit scoring totals every season but three in his career since he entered the league in 2008—including 2016-17, when he posted a career-best 15.1 points a night.

Batum also adds versatility to the lineup with his ability to play shooting guard or forward and can stretch the floor with his outside shooting.

Look for the Hornets to rely on a combination of players to fill in on the wing while the veteran is sidelined. Miles Bridges, Malik Monk, Dwayne Bacon and Marvin Williams will likely all see additional playing time.