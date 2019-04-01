Rockies' Daniel Murphy Placed on IL After Finger Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Colorado Rockies announced Monday first baseman Daniel Murphy has been placed on the injured list after being diagnosed with an avulsion fracture of the left index finger.

As Nick Groke of The Athletic noted, the veteran first picked up the injury after making a diving stop at first base in Friday's game against the Miami Marlins.

Murphy is 1-for-10 so far in two games in 2019.

The 34-year-old missed significant time last season due in part to having surgery to repair articular cartilage in his right knee.

Splitting time between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs, Murphy put together a solid 2018 with a .299/.336/.454 slash line in 91 games.

The Rockies felt confident enough in Murphy's ability to remain healthy and boost their lineup to give him a two-year deal in December. He was shifted from second base to first base in an attempt to ease the burden on his legs.

While Murphy's absence does hurt Colorado's depth, the team can insert either Ryan McMahon or Mark Reynolds in at first base.

The Rockies figure to be in a fight with the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the National League West this season, so losing a middle-of-the-order stalwart like Murphy for even a brief period of time could shift the balance of power in the division.