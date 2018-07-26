Aaron Judge Taken to Hospital with Wrist Injury After Being HBP vs. Royals

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge suffered a wrist injury during Thursday's contest against the Kansas City Royals.

According to Coley Harvey of ESPN, Judge was hit on the wrist with a first-inning pitch and taken to a hospital after an initial evaluation. Harvey noted Judge will undergo an MRI while there.

The Yankees slugger also had offseason shoulder surgery and said during spring training he wouldn't be fully ready until Opening Day, although he was durable in 2017 and appeared in 155 games.

The 26-year-old won the American League Rookie of the Year and a Silver Slugger award last season behind a slash line of .284/.422/.627 with 52 home runs and 114 RBI. He is slashing .283/.396/.547 with 26 homers and 61 RBI this season.

While there are a number of talented players on the roster, his presence in the lineup was a major reason the Yankees are legitimate World Series contenders.

New York still has Giancarlo Stanton to provide head-turning power in the lineup, but the one-two punch that was so dangerous for opposing pitchers will be put on pause until Judge is ready to return.

Look for Shane Robinson to play right field in the meantime.