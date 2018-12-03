Eagles' Timmy Jernigan Ruled Out After Suffering Back Injury vs. Redskins

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles announced defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan left Monday's matchup against Washington with back spasms and was ruled out.

The 26-year-old is in his second season with the Eagles after being traded from the Baltimore Ravens prior to the 2017 campaign. He recorded 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks during his first season with the team and one assisted tackle in the Super Bowl win against the New England Patriots.

Jernigan didn't play until a Week 12 game against the New York Giants this season.

Look for the Eagles to continue relying on Haloti Ngata, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and Michael Bennett along the defensive front as it challenges for a playoff spot in the NFC East.

They have grown accustomed to playing without Jernigan this season and may have to again down the stretch following this setback.