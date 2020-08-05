Nets' Jamal Crawford Will Miss 'A Few Games' After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Scott Polacek
August 5, 2020

Brooklyn Nets guard Jamal Crawford will miss at least "a few games" with a strained hamstring.

That is what Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn said prior to Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.

Despite this setback, the three-time Sixth Man of the Year has been durable of late and appeared in 60 or more games in each of the last 12 seasons while playing for the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns.

When healthy, Crawford, 40, has been a spark off the bench throughout his career.

Brooklyn signed him prior to the season's restart at Walt Disney World Resort to provide a scoring punch with a number of other players sidelined, and he scored five points in six minutes of Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks before exiting with the injury.

Look for the Nets to turn toward the combination of Tyler Johnson, Garrett Temple and Justin Anderson for even more playing time while the veteran is sidelined.

