Blake Griffin Out vs. Trail Blazers Because of Knee Injury; Thon Maker Starts

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2019

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 30: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons warms up before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 30, 2019 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Sevald/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin will not play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday because of sore left knee, the team announced.

Thon Maker will start in Griffin's place.

When the Pistons acquired Griffin from the Los Angeles Clippers, his durability was a clear concern. The 2013-14 season was the last time he had appeared in at least 70 regular-season games, and he had already missed 14 games in 2017-18 with a knee sprain before joining the Pistons.

Griffin then missed Detroit's final eight games with an ankle injury. In 25 appearances for the Pistons, he averaged 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Griffin looks re-energized in 2018-19. He had 50 points and 14 rebounds in a 133-132 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 23, and he's averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

While Griffin's ailment does not appear severe, the Pistons need him at his best as they sit at 38-37 and sixth place in the Eastern Conference ahead of Saturday's game. With just seven games remaining in the regular season, it's crunch time.

On its own, losing Griffin for any amount of time is bound to create big problems for Detroit since he's one of the team's best players. Even worse, Detroit sacrificed much of what depth it had left in order to add Griffin and made only marginal improvements to the roster in the offseason.

Related

    Report: NYPD Probing Rape Claim Against Kristaps Porzingis

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NYPD Probing Rape Claim Against Kristaps Porzingis

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    B/R Live: Watch Blazers vs. Pistons

    Detroit Pistons logo
    Detroit Pistons

    B/R Live: Watch Blazers vs. Pistons

    via B/R Live

    LeBron Done for Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Done for Season

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Doncic (Thigh) Out Sunday vs. OKC

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Doncic (Thigh) Out Sunday vs. OKC

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report