Ron Rivera Reportedly Will Return as Panthers Head Coach for 2019-20 Season

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers will retain head coach Ron Rivera through at least next season, according to Mike Silver of NFL.com.

The news comes after Carolina closed out a 7-9 season with a 33-14 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Rivera took over the Panthers in 2011 after 14 years as a defensive assistant with the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and San Diego Chargers. He's accumulated a 71-56-1 regular-season record across eight seasons in Carolina.

The 56-year-old California native has also led the team to a 3-4 record across four playoff appearances. The best result was leading the Panthers to Super Bowl 50, where they suffered a 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Last October, Rivera spoke with Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune about his development as a head coach after some initial struggles:

"I think I have grown tremendously and I think I have a ways to go. Something new always comes up and it's something different, something you never prepared for. The biggest mistake I made early on was I didn't have a former head coach on my staff. So when (crazy stuff) was happening, I didn't have anybody to go to and say, 'Well, what do you think?'

"Everything I got was through practical experience, and I got the (crap) kicked out of me in my first two years trying to figure it out. ... I was getting crushed on stuff. It was all part of the learning. The best part was our owner was patient enough to continue to give me that chance."

Rivera could still be looking for a contract extension on his current one that runs through 2020, but he at least for now gives the organization a pillar of stability amid other question marks.

Longtime team owner Jerry Richardson sold the franchise to David Tepper in May amid a since-completed investigation into alleged workplace misconduct.

The Panthers also spent the entire 2017 season with Marty Hurney operating as interim general manager after Dave Gettleman was fired last July. Hurney had the interim tag removed in February.

Carolina's front office decided Rivera was the right choice to lead the team through a period of change.