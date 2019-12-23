Eagles' Zach Ertz Reportedly Fractured Rib vs. Cowboys; TE Played Through Injury

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz reportedly suffered a fractured rib Sunday in the team's 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport:

Any extended injury could be rough for the Eagles as Ertz has developed into one of the top players in the NFL at his position and took his game to a new level last season.

The veteran broke Jason Witten's NFL record for the most catches by a tight end in a season last year, finishing with 116 receptions for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns.

This followed an impressive bout of consistency with at least 70 catches and 800 yards in three straight seasons, earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2017. At a position with few reliable players, the Stanford product has been as productive as anyone.

He's been the team's most consistent offensive weapon for Carson Wentz this season, catching 88 passes for 916 yards and six scores.

The only downside in Ertz's career had been injuries, and he missed at least one week in each season from 2015-17. He seemed to be past this problem with a flawless year in 2018, but it appears he is again limited by a physical issue.

Dallas Goedert should be able to pick up the slack at tight end if Ertz misses the team's Week 17 clash with the New York Giants, while Greg Ward Jr. and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will need to again step up for the injury-plagued Eagles.