Warriors News: D'Angelo Russell Out vs. Hornets After Suffering Ankle Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell will miss his team's home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday with an ankle injury, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Slater reported that Russell tweaked his ankle in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

The 23-year-old is in his first year with the Warriors after a surprising sign-and-trade at the start of free agency. While he had been a restricted free agent, the Brooklyn Nets had no room to keep him after signing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Golden State was ready to take him in, adding some much-needed offense with Durant gone and Klay Thompson recovering from a torn ACL.

So far this season, he is averaging 19.0 points, 6.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.



Russell averaged a career-high 21.1 points and 7.0 assists with the Nets in 2018-19. He earned his first All-Star selection while lifting Brooklyn to the playoffs for the first time in four years.

He finally began to live up to the enormous potential many were expecting when the Los Angeles Lakers selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Russell also stayed healthy throughout last season while playing a career-high 81 games. That was a positive development after knee injuries limited him to only 48 games in 2017-18 and 63 in 2016-17.

However, the ankle injury will sideline him Saturday, adding to the Warriors' injury woes. Stephen Curry broke his left hand on Wednesday and will be out for at least three months, while Draymond Green has a torn ligament in his finger and will miss at least a few games, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters prior to Saturday's game.

Ky Bowman will replace Russell in the starting lineup. The undrafted 22-year-old rookie averaged 19.0 points and 7.5 rebounds for Boston College last season.