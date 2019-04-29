Greg Monroe Ruled Out After Suffering Ankle Injury in 76ers vs. Raptors Game 2

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers big man Greg Monroe suffered a sprained left ankle in Monday's playoff game against the Toronto Raptors and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, per Derek Bodner of The Athletic.

Bodner noted he was initially ruled as available to return until the designation changed.

This is another setback for Monroe, who missed time in 2017-18 with a calf injury and played 51 games. However, he has been durable in recent seasons, playing 81 games in 2016-17 and 79 games in 2015-16.

Monroe averaged double-digit scoring seven straight seasons entering the 2018-19 campaign. He posted 11.7 points per game in 2016-17—his lowest mark since he was a rookie in 2010-11 at that point—and a career-low 6.6 rebounds per game.

He followed with 10.3 points and 6.9 rebounds a night in 2017-18—a season that saw him get traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Phoenix Suns and signed by the Boston Celtics after Phoenix waived him—and averaged 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds a night this season while playing for Philadelphia, Boston and the Toronto Raptors.

Philadelphia signed him for depth purposes in April before the postseason.

Fortunately for the 76ers, Monroe was just added for depth and is not expected to carry the frontcourt on a nightly basis. Joel Embiid is the centerpiece, and Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic figure to see additional minutes with Monroe sidelined.