Jose Altuve Exits with Knee Injury vs. Rockies

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies because of right knee discomfort, according to Kyle Newman of the Denver Post.

Altuve had an RBI double and a run in the fourth inning before leaving in the fifth.

The 28-year-old has never been one to spend much time on the shelf.

Dating back to his first full season in 2012, the six-time All-Star hasn't missed more than 15 games over the course of an entire campaign.

That reliability has allowed Altuve to develop into one of Major League Baseball's most complete and consistent hitters, with 2017 representing his best year yet as he batted a league-leading .346 with 204 hits, 24 home runs and 81 RBI en route to American League MVP honors.

Through 103 games in 2018, Altuve is slashing .328/.392/.462 with nine home runs, 45 RBI and 14 stolen bases.

If he is absent for any length of time, Marwin Gonzalez should slide in as the Astros' interim solution at second.