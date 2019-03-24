Danny Salazar Moved to 60-Day DL to Recover from Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians placed Danny Salazar on the 60-day disabled list as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

Earlier this month, Indians manager Terry Francona offered a positive update about Salazar's rehab.

"In his last 10 days, two weeks, his progress has almost skyrocketed," Francona said, per Cleveland.com's Paul Hoynes. "He went from having a couple of down weeks and then he goes out and (plays long toss) at 120, 150 and 180 feet. Now he's progressing toward where he's going to be off the mound. It's really been a good couple of weeks for him."

The 29-year-old was an All-Star in 2016 and finished with a 3.87 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 161 strikeouts in 137.1 innings but has been injury prone of late. He missed the 2018 campaign following shoulder surgery, spent time on the injured list in 2017 with an elbow injury and missed the end of the regular season and much of the postseason in 2016 with a forearm injury.

Salazar saw his production decline in 2017 when he was healthy, finishing with a 4.28 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 145 strikeouts.

Fortunately for Cleveland, it has grown accustomed to not having the right-hander in its rotation and can rely even more on Corey Kluber up top and Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Bauer and Mike Clevinger behind him.

Still, he is an important source of depth. The Indians could use him back and healthy in 2019 as they chase a World Series title following playoff appearances the past three seasons.