Bryce Harper Exits vs. Reds with Leg Injury from Being Hit by Pitch

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper was forced to leave Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds with an apparent right leg injury after he was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Harper trotted out to his post in right field the following inning, but as MLB.com's Jamal Collier noted, he was limping and had to be removed.

Adam Eaton replaced him in the lineup.

Harper flirted with disaster last August when he suffered a significant bone bruise in his left knee against the San Francisco Giants. However, he avoided ligament or tendon damage and worked his way back to 100 percent fitness in time for the playoffs.

Entering Saturday, the six-time All-Star was slashing .230/.377/.492 with 26 home runs and 67 RBI. He's also logged 2.3 offensive wins above replacement, according to Baseball Reference.

Needless to say, that kind of power can't be replaced by another outfielder on the Nationals roster.

In the meantime, Eaton—who is hitting .301 this season—should occupy Harper's usual spot in the corner of Washington's outfield.