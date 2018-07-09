Giants' Buster Posey to Miss 2018 MLB All-Star Game Due to Hip Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey will miss the 2018 MLB All-Star Game due to a hip injury.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic provided the context behind the issue:

Posey was named as a reserve for the National League on Sunday. Without him, the NL has two other catchers, Willson Contreras and J.T. Realmuto, on the roster.

Posey dealt with nagging ankle issues throughout spring training, which required a cortisone shot and a precautionary MRI. However, scans came back clean, and Posey was ultimately cleared to return to the field.

Through 74 games so far this season, the five-time All-Star has slashed .285/.367/.412 with five home runs and 27 RBI a year after hitting .320 and ranking second in wins above replacement (4.3) among all catchers, according to FanGraphs.com.

Should they keep Posey out of any games to allow his hip to heal, the Giants will pivot to 34-year-old Nick Hundley as their primary backstop.