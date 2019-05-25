Angels' Matt Harvey Placed on 10-Day IL After Back Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Matt Harvey is once again on the shelf, as the righty landed on the 10-day injured list with a back injury Saturday.

The team announced the move after the 30-year-old was diagnosed with a strained upper back.

Harvey's move to the IL comes two days after he tied his season high by allowing eight earned runs and four home runs in 2.2 innings to the Minnesota Twins.

It's just the latest setback in what has been a rapid descent from stardom over the last four years.

Harvey hasn't been nearly as effective as the Angels hoped when they signed him to a one-year deal during the offseason. He's got a 7.50 ERA with 52 hits and 11 homers allowed in 48 innings.

Once considered a star with the Mets, Harvey has become an oft-injured, ineffective player who is struggling to make his way in Los Angeles.

The Angels called up reliever Taylor Cole to take Harvey's spot on the 25-man roster. Andrew Heaney, who hasn't pitched this season, will be added to the rotation before Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers.