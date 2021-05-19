Orioles' Chris Davis to Miss Rest of 2021 Season After Surgery on Hip Injury

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis will miss the rest of the season after having arthroscopic surgery on his left hip, general manager Mike Elias announced Wednesday.

This is another setback for Davis after he played just 105 games in 2019 and 16 games during the shortened 2020 season. He started the 2021 campaign on the 60-day injured list, which will result in him not making a single appearance this season.

The 35-year-old first baseman turned heads in 2013 as an All-Star and Silver Slugger winner when he tallied a .286/.370/.634 slash line and drilled 53 home runs and added 138 RBI. While his batting average dropped to an unsightly .196 the next year, he bounced back with 47 long balls in 2015 and 38 in 2016.

Unfortunately for the Orioles, Davis has struggled to live up to the seven-year, $161 million contract he signed in 2016. His average has not been above .180 since 2017, and it hasn't eclipsed the .221 mark since 2015. Meanwhile, he has a total of 28 home runs since the start of the 2018 campaign.

Davis is owed $17 million this season and $17 million in 2022.